Summer is in full swing, and if you still haven't made your vacation plans, you still have time. If you are looking to get away for a weekend or a day trip, there are a few Massachusetts towns that are a perfect fit.

Boston Uncovered listed 14 New England towns that are a must-visit for a weekend trip. A few of those are in Massachusetts, and today we are looking at three Bay State towns that made the list.

Lenox

Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum - Facebook Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum - Facebook loading... Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum in Lenox, MA

Boston Uncovered stated the following regarding Lenox being an ideal weekend trip.

Nestled in the Berkshires, you’ll find a great theatre scene and beautiful 18th century architecture at the Trustees estates! This is one of the most quaint New England towns just west of Boston!

In addition, if you are a nature enthusiast, you'll want to check out Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary. With over 1,000 acres, you can hike through forests, meadows, and wetlands and along the slopes of Lenox Mountain. The hiking can be as easy or as challenging as you like. There's also a good chance you'll come across some beaver activity, be it dams, dens, lodges, or the animal itself.

Lexington

Minuteman Statue & Battle Green in the autumn. flySnow loading... Minuteman Statue & Battle Green in the autumn. Lexington, MA

Boston Uncovered stated the following regarding Lexington being an ideal weekend trip

Needing no introduction, this historic town is quite charming. Just 15 minutes from Cambridge, it’s a popular place for biking, outdoor movie nights, and home to the cottage-core chic Inn at Hastings Park and its incredibly magnificent high tea!

Gloucester

Photo by Mike Kuzmidi on Unsplash Photo by Mike Kuzmidi on Unsplash loading... Gloucester, MA

Boston Uncovered stated the following regarding Gloucester being an ideal weekend trip

The North Shore as a whole has some of the most charming beach towns. And they’re all so close together, so you can visit them all! But if we had to choose just one, it’d be relaxing on the super clear beaches and enjoying the yummy food in Gloucester!

Three other Massachusetts towns made the list, which you can check out by going here.

