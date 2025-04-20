Major Retailer in Massachusetts Has High Quality Meat Department

As we roll through spring, Massachusetts is experiencing some milder days. It seemed like winter was refusing to check the calendar for a little while, but at least we didn't receive any major snowstorms in April.

With spring and mild temperatures marching on, more family picnics and outdoor grilling opportunities are presenting themselves. Anyone who grills, whether an expert or occasional griller, will want decent-quality meat to throw on the grill. After all, is it worth going through all that work just to eat subpar meat?

The website Chowhound recently published an article that lists grocery chains with the highest quality meat departments. There are some names on the list you would probably expect to see, including Costco, Wegman's, and Aldi, but one name jumped out to me as I hadn't always thought of the chain as being known for its high-quality meat department. That retailer is Walmart. Now, while the article was giving a lot of praise to Sam's Club, it also gave kudos to Walmart's meat department, as the following review was included in the article:

Walmart itself also gets good marks for meat quality. Ribeye, tomahawk, and cowboy steaks have been singled out as great, and plenty of online comments say Walmart has been consistently good for quality meat. One comment noted that Walmart often ended up with choice-grade beef that contains a better subgrade known as choice+.

Notice the grade that Walmart's meat received. Choice is considered a good quality grade. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), choice roasts and steaks from the loin and rib will be very tender, juicy, and flavorful.

This is great news for Massachusetts residents who want high-quality meat, as Walmart has nearly 50 locations in Massachusetts, and a few of those are supercenters with full grocery departments, including Springfield, North Adams, and Plymouth, to name a few. When I start my outdoor grilling this year, I'm going to give Walmart's steaks a whirl. I'll let you know how it turns out.

