America’s 2nd Leading City for Quality of Life is in Massachusetts

Quality of life plays a big role when choosing a place to live. Here in Massachusetts, there are many areas that offer a good quality of life. Boston suburbs tend to be a popular choice among many because residents get the best of both worlds, a smaller area for quiet living while still having access to the big city. Then you have areas like the Berkshires which feature beautiful mountains and open spaces while still having access to eclectic and thriving downtown areas like Great Barrington and Williamstown. There's no doubt that many areas of Massachusetts offer a good quality of life.

Get our free mobile app

America's Second Leading City for Quality of Life is in Massachusetts

Another example of proof that Massachusetts is a good state for quality of life is the fact that LawnStarter recently released a study focusing on the leading cities for quality of life and it just so happens that a Bay State city ranks at #2 on the list. That city is Newton. Below is LawnStarter's summary of Newton as well as some other Northeast cities that made the list.

Educational powerhouses in the Northeast: Newton, MA, (No. 2), Cambridge, MA, (No. 26), and New York, NY, (No. 193) excel in education and good mental health. Despite these strengths, 35% of Massachusetts and New York cities featured landed in the bottom half of the ranking. These cities face challenges with housing affordability and congestion. The high cost of living and dense urban environments impact overall satisfaction and quality of life.

Key Findings of Newton:

Overall Score: 70.60

70.60 Education: 2

2 Healthcare Access: 13

13 Economic Stability: 35

35 Family and Food Security: 4

4 Mental Health: 12

As is the case with any city, Newton along with other areas of Massachusetts has its strengths and weaknesses but it's pretty cool that one of our own ranks very high on LawnStarter's list. Check out the complete results by going here.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil