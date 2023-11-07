Question: Are Massachusetts Drivers Hostile? Answer: HELL, YEAH!

Fellow Berkshire County residents, is it just me, or have other drivers out there on the roadways become even crazier since the pandemic? Maybe I'm just delusional, but it seems like more and more drivers are pulling some dangerous stunts out there lately.

For instance, never in my entire life have I seen as many people run red lights as I've seen do it in the past year or so. And we're not talking "yellow lights turning to red lights", either. We're talking blatant red lights. That's dangerous.

Get our free mobile app

How often lately have you been cut off by another driver? Or had another driver right on your ass until you pulled over and got out of their way? Or had someone yell and scream at you? Or just lay on their horn incessantly? Or are you that other driver doing all those things?

Forbes Advisor recently conducted a road rage study and came up with some pretty interesting results. They ranked the states according to most confrontational drivers. Where do you think Massachusetts placed?

First off, the team at Forbes Advisor scored each state by 10 factors including everything from obscene hand gestures to cursing to forcing another driver off the road and shooting at them! 5,000 drivers,100 from each state, were surveyed.

Guess what? Utah came in at #1! For crying out loud, the Beehive State ranked #1 for the most confrontational drivers. According to the survey, 27% of Utah drivers said they were aware of someone in their state who was injured during a road rage incident.

Missouri came in at #2 and Colorado has the third-most confrontational drivers in the country. I have to admit, although I love the Bay State, I thought Massachusetts would have ranked higher in the study. Not that we weren't high. Massachusetts came in at #15. 15 out of 50? That's pretty high.

By the way, I don't think I'll be in a hurry to move to Missouri anytime soon. Missouri drivers were more likely than drivers in any other state to report that another driver shot at them or pointed a gun at them. Not for me, thanks.

On the flip side, the state with the least confrontational drivers is...North Dakota. Followed by Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, and believe it or not, New York. The study features a lot of cool data to peruse. Do yourself a favor and check it out for yourself by visiting the Forbes Advisor website here.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66. Gallery Credit: Kery Wiginton