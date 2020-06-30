Questions About MA Restaurant Bill

Restaurants in Massachusetts have been allowed to welcome diners back to their patios and dining rooms, but some restaurateurs still have their eye on a relief bill that's pending before the state Senate.

Mass Live.com is reporting passed unanimously by the House on June 2, the bill (H 4767) includes several measures aimed at buoying an industry that has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and public health restrictions. It proposes to cap third-party delivery service fees, waive penalties and interest for late meals tax payment, and authorize the sale of cocktails with takeout and delivery food orders.

