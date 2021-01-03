Quick Storm Brings a Winter Weather Advisory for Today

A winter weather advisory will kick in this afternoon (Jan 3.) and will last until midnight tonight.

This will be a fast moving storm and you can expect to see total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated 5 inch amounts for the areas of Litchfield, Berkshire, Dutchess and Ulster counties according to the National Weather Service.

Just a reminder to slow down and use caution while traveling as road conditions will be slippery. In addition, snow will quickly overspread the area during the early to mid afternoon hours and is expected to taper off to scattered light snow showers by around midnight.

