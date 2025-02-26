Two of Massachusetts’ Quietest Towns are Beautiful and Peaceful

Massachusetts is known for many things but one thing I love about the Bay State particularly where I live is the quietness. My neighborhood is great for walking and playing outside but overall it's very quiet. This doesn't come as a surprise as many counties and towns throughout Massachusetts offer peace, quietness, and serenity.

Get our free mobile app

If you are looking to reset and get away from the high energy and hustle and bustle of the city there are two quiet towns in Massachusetts that you may want to consider. The towns we are exploring today are part of a bigger list as provided by World Atlas.

The first town you may want to consider for a quiet experience is Rowe. The town has a population of a little more than 400 per the 2020 census. Here's World Atlas' Review of Rowe.

Rowe is tucked away in the northwestern corner of the state, bordering Vermont. This small town was settled in 1785 and has maintained much of its quiet, rural character ever since. Rowe is distinct for its historical ties to the early quarrying industry, as well as the now decommissioned Yankee Rowe Nuclear Power Station, which was the third nuclear power plant to be built in the United States and the first in New England.

I can attest to this review as I spent time in Rowe as a kid. As strange as this may sound, my dad, uncle, cousin, and I would fish at night at the Yankee Power Station. We did it for fun though as there was no way we would consume what we caught. But it was a fun outing and looking at the power plant in the distance added to the experience.

World Atlas also recommends checking out the Pelham Lake Park in Rowe as it's a peaceful retreat that offers facilities for swimming, fishing, and picnicking. In hindsight, we probably should have fished there instead of the power plant.

Another town on World Atlas' list that is worth mentioning is New Marlborough. This southern Berkshire County town hits home for me as it's close to where I work. I've had some positive experiences in New Marlborough. I was the DJ at a private residence which turned out to be a lot of fun.

Being a fan of waterfalls, I loved visiting Umpachene Falls. The falls are located in one of New Marlborough's five villages; Southfield. New Marlborough has a population of about 1,530 per the 2020 census.

You can check out World Atlas' review of New Marlborough and explore the other towns that made the list by going here.

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein