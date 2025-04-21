This Massachusetts Beach is the Spot for Peace and Quiet

It may be spring, but many folks are already getting their summer vacation plans in order. If hitting the beach is on your list, there's one Massachusetts beach you may want to consider visiting this summer.

Get our free mobile app

As we all know, beaches can get loud and crowded, and that can make the experience of going to the beach disappointing at times. However, this Massachusetts beach is quiet, relaxing, and doesn't contain big crowds.

Massachusetts is Home to a Relaxing and Quiet Beach

According to WorldAtlas, Keyes Memorial Beach, located in Cape Cod (Barnstable), is quiet and lacks crowds. Plus, the beach is a great option for families. Here's an excerpt from the site's review of Keyes Memorial Beach.

This family-friendly spot is a little quieter as it is less easily (or cost-effectively) available, hidden away in the Hyannis neighborhood of Barnstable. It has soft, clean sand paired with calm waves, perfect for swimming (when the lifeguards are on duty), as well as picnic tables, barbecue grills, a snack bar, restrooms, and showers with a handicap-accessible parking lot on Ocean Avenue. The beach is surrounded by some parkland, but Barnstable also has many hiking trails and other attractions for your exploration.

Going Beyond the Beach in Massachusetts

If you are trying to avoid crowds this summer but still want to spend time on the beach, then Keyes Memorial Beach may be perfect for you. If you are looking for some non-beach summer attractions in Massachusetts with little crowd activity, check out these other Massachusetts destinations here.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood