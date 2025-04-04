These Massachusetts Counties Have the Most Rabies-Positive Animals

I've been thinking about that Massachusetts boy who a fox recently bit during the day in Dedham. That's something you don't hear about often, especially in broad daylight. Having a five-year-old child got me thinking about the situation as she plays in our yard. Of course, I'm always with her, but still, it's something I can't help thinking about.

The boy received rabies shots and is holding up okay. After I heard that, I started wondering how common rabies is in Massachusetts. I didn't have to look far. According to mass.gov, the disease is fairly common in the Bay State. Here's what the site stated about common rabies cases in Massachusetts.

Since 1992, more than 5,000 animals have tested positive for rabies in Massachusetts. Most of these cases occurred in wild animals like raccoons, skunks, bats, woodchucks and foxes, but every year some pets (especially cats) and farm animals also get rabies. Fortunately, there is a vaccine to protect dogs and cats from rabies.

According to AI, out of all six New England states, Massachusetts has seen a significant number of rabies cases in wild animals, including the ones listed by mass.gov. According to the most recent data, the Massachusetts counties with the highest number of rabies-positive animals are Middlesex, Worcester, Norfolk, and Essex.

I bring this up because the warm weather is here, which means kids and pets will spend more time outside. In addition, children will probably stay outside a little longer since it stays light out longer. When the little ones and furry friends are outside this spring and summer, make sure you keep a close eye on them and protect them from any wild animals. Furthermore, make sure your children understand to never approach wild animals and animals they don't know.

