Preview Auction Items Right Now

Summer is here and your opportunity for savings is just days away. That's right! Berkshire County's Great Radio Online Auction is coming. The online auction begins this Saturday, July 6 at 9 a.m. You can preview a list of auction items right here. Once again the auction is online for your convenience Just like last time, we have teamed up with our parent company’s auction site, called Seize the Deal.

How Does Berkshire County's Great Radio Online Auction Work? Are There Buy It Now Options?

The way the online auction works is we have pre-priced many of our most popular items, so rather than waiting for the sold bell to ring, you're able to go ahead and purchase them immediately with our “Buy it Now” option. We are still taking bids on the larger items, but just like previous auctions, this auction takes place over several days... seven to be exact. The great part about this is, much like eBay, you are able to enter the maximum bid at any time during the auction, and if someone outbids you, your bids will be placed in predetermined increments automatically, up until your maximum bid, or less if no one bids the item up. That means you're able to place your bid once and forget it, and you don’t need to be present when the auction ends. You will need to pay for the items online, and certificates will be mailed to you, with no local pick-up.

As we mentioned before you can preview a list of items right now by going here. Remember, nothing ever goes for full retail value in the Great Radio Online Auction.

