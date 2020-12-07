Radiothon Raises Over $10,000 for Local Charitable Fund

On Dec. 7, 2020 from 7am - 10am, WSBS hosted the annual Watson Fund Radiothon. In case you're new to the fund and radiothon, the Watson Fund aims to make the holiday season a bit more joyous by providing food and clothing certificates to many families across the Southern Berkshires. The fund wouldn't be able to accomplish its mission without the support of the community. The community came together in a big way this morning.

In just three hours, the radiothon raised $10,040 (the most we've ever raised for the Watson Fund) and all of that money goes directly to local families in need throughout the Southern Berkshires.

In 2019, the Fund served a total of 766 people by providing 243 families with food certificates and 351 children with clothing certificates. Both food and clothing certificates are mailed out in early December to accommodate each family’s needs in time for the holidays.

In 2020, the fund aims to serve 1,063 people. 321 families will receive food certificates and needed household supplies. 506 children will be given vouchers to purchase clothing at select stores at the Lee Premium Outlets.

It's no surprise that more families in the community are in need of these items considering the impact COVID-19 has had on unemployment which has led to food insecurities along with adding to the difficulty of making ends meet in general.

The Watson Fund's goal by Christmas is to raise $30,000. As of this morning (the total has more than likely changed as of this writing) when combining the $10,040 that the radiothon brought in along with the donations that were made prior to the radiothon, we're looking at a total of $10,895.

This is a great start but the Watson Fund needs your help. You can make your donation today. Donations to the Fund can be made in person at any Berkshire Bank branch in South County or by mail to Berkshire Bank at 244 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.

Thanks again to everyone who made this morning's radiothon a success including our phone guests and operators including Dorothy Heath, Ed McCormick, Kate McCormick, Great Barrington Town Manager Mark Pruhenski, GB Fire Chief Charlie Burger, Bobby Hallig, Oskar Hallig, Mikayla Dahoney, Allison Rada, Ray Murray, Kim Whalen, Mary Feuer State Rep. Smitty Pignatelli and last but certainly not least, the entire community for calling in and making donations to local families that are in need during these trying times.

The Berkshires are stronger when we all come together which was exemplified during this morning's radiothon. Thank You and have a wonderful holiday season from all of us at WSBS and the Watson Fund.

Article Image: Due to COVID-19, WSBS wasn't able to have in-studio guests, so we included a photo from the 2019 Watson Fund Radiothon which includes (from left to right) Ed McCormick, Dorothy Heath, Kate McCormick and Smitty Pignatelli.