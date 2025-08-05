A popular chicken franchise has opened up another brand new location in Massachusetts. This nationwide chicken spot has been sprouting up new spots throughout the country and now has a total of 10 locations in the Bay State.

Today (August 5th), the tenth location for one of the most beloved chicken franchises in the U.S. opened up the doors to its brand new location in Fall River, MA. That beloved chicken spot as you may already have guessed, is Raising Cane's.

By now, you may have been to one of the already existing Raising Cane's locations. There have already been a couple new Massachusetts spots that have opened up in the previous months. You may have even taken a road trip or two to one of the other spots in the Bay State just knowing how much customers crave the chicken spot. But now, if you're in and around Fall River, you have one of your own that has opened up it's doors.

According to 'Patch', the newest Raising Cane's location is open as of today at 323 William S. Canning Blvd. in Fall River. In case you're unfamiliar with the franchise, Raising Cane's is quite well known for their chicken fingers, which are actually the only entree on their menu. Their menu does also include crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, and their famous Cain's Sauce.

The new Fall River Raising Cane's location features an outdoor patio for customers hoping to dine-in, as they eat outside, of course. There is also a double-lane drive-thru for customers looking to grab their chicken on-the-go. The hours for the brand new location are Sunday thru Thursday 10 a.m. to midnight, while extended hours will be provided for Saturday and Sunday, as they will be open 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Massachusetts residents on the western side of the state have been known to make a trek out to the locations that all happen to reside out east, just for a chance at the famous chicken fingers from Raising Cane's. Of course, for those on the western side of state also think it would be great to have a location out here, right? Just floating that idea, Raising Cane's!

31 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images