Ranking The Healthiest Fast-Food Cheeseburgers For Massachusetts Residents
It's a sad fact nowadays, Massachusetts friends and neighbors, but even if you have the best of intentions to eat healthy, it's just not possible all the time. Whether it's due to time or financial constraints, sometimes fast food is the only option.
And let's not kid ourselves. No healthy eating expert is going to come right out and say, "Go ahead. Have a cheeseburger. They're healthy!" However, if that time comes when fast food is your only option, some fast-food items are much better than others.
Take cheeseburgers, for instance. Cheeseburgers are loaded with protein and carbs to give your body an energy boost. And thanks to being lower in calories and having less sodium, some fast-food cheeseburgers are way better health-wise than others.
With that in mind, the website Eat This, Not That recently published a study from dieticians ranking the Top 10 healthiest cheeseburgers from fast-food restaurants. Can you guess which fast-food chain serves up the healthiest cheeseburger?
The study team looked at all sorts of factors for each burger such as calories, carbs, protein, fat, and sodium to come up with the final results. You may be surprised at some of the rankings, but it makes for interesting reading.
We'll start at #10 and work our way up to the #1 healthiest fast-food cheeseburger. So, ask yourself, "Which fast-food chain serves up the healthiest, and tastiest, cheeseburger? Tell me now. I want to know."
According To Eat This, Not That:
Here Are The 10 Healthiest Fast-Food Cheeseburgers:
#10. Checker's All American Burger
#9. Sonic Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger
#8. Hardee's Mushroom & Swiss Single
#7. Jack In The Box Jr. Cheeseburger
#6. Five Guys Burgers & Fries Little Cheeseburger
#5. White Castle Cheese Slider
#4. In-N-Out Cheeseburger With Onion, Protein Style
#3. Shake Shack Cheeseburger
Do You Have Any Guesses Yet For Which Restaurant Is Number One? Because Here's...
#2. McDonald's Single Cheeseburger
Congratulations! You've Made It This Far. Now Comes The Big Healthy Winner...
#1. Wendy's Jr. Cheeseburger
Check out the full article on Eat This, Not That's website for more info on how each cheeseburger was specifically ranked and Happy Eating!
