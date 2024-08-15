Alligators in Massachusetts? It Has Happened
I tend to be interested in what type of critters, creatures, and wild animals you'll find in Massachusetts. Bears, deer, moose, and even bobcats are all familiar sightings in the Bay State. What really interests me is when we hear of animals in Massachusetts that are unique to our area.
How About The Time When an Alligator Was Spotted and Captured in Massachusetts?
I remember seeing a story about three years ago where an alligator was spotted in Massachusetts. The 3-foot reptile was rescued in the Westfield River but had been seen earlier in the year swimming near the Morgan Sullivan Bridge that connects West Springfield and Agawam but capturing the gator at that time was unsuccessful.
Many media reports covered that occurence back in 2021 and you can refresh your memory by checking out the story here.
Of course, alligators are not native to Massachusetts which means the reptile would not have been able to survive in our Northeast climate, particularly during the winter months had the animal not been rescued.
The Largest Animal on Earth Was Spotted This Summer in Massachusetts
Speaking of rare sightings, it was reported this summer that a rare blue whale sighting took place on July 4 off the North Shore in Massachusetts. As a matter of fact, a tour agency reported that people on the Cape Anne Whale Watch boat were treated to the sighting.
It's pretty cool that every once in a while we get to see unique animal sightings here in Massachusetts. However, in the alligator's case, it's anything but cool as the gator was probably an illegal pet that was abandoned. I don't condone that situation. Keep your phone close because you never know what you'll see during your travels and adventures. However, if the animal appears to be struggling don't hesitate to call for help. What unique animal sightings have you experienced in the Bay State?
