Reaching New Levels Of Stupidity–How This Bank Robber Got Caught

Whether it's the law of averages or simply the fact that there are plenty of them out there, let's face it: We all know at least one person who's really not too smart. Right? But how many of us actually know someone who is really, completely out of their tree?

Like this gentleman I'm about to tell you about. Apparently, he really wants to be a bank robber but he's not very good at it. He may have pulled off the perfect crime earlier this year, except for two very big reasons.

Now in most bank robberies where a hold-up note is involved, the authorities may try to track the bank robber by analyzing the handwriting on the note he handed the bank teller. This genius made it a whole lot easier for the police to catch him.

How? He wrote the hold-up note(in pink highlighter, by the way) on the back of his BIRTH CERTIFICATE! Did he not have any other scraps of paper laying around? Hang on though, folks. It gets better!

Here's the full story according to Law & Crime: Michael Loyd, 30 years old of Springfield, Missouri, has pleaded guilty to robbing a Bank of America branch earlier this year. He handed the teller a note that read, "Give your money now. Don't say anything. I have a partner outside."

The teller followed the order and Loyd actually got away free and clear with over $750! It was until after Loyd got away that it was discovered what the note was written on. And if the fact that he used his birth certificate for writing paper wasn't bad enough, listen to this.

At the time he was robbing the bank, Loyd was also wearing an active ankle bracelet related to a previous case. I think it's safe to say that law enforcement had no problems tracking him down.

Loyd admitted to the police that he had gotten into a fight with his lover and he'd robbed the bank to, quote, "prove a point." I have no idea what the "point" was, but Loyd could be serving a sentence of 20 years in the brig and a fine of $250,000.

