It was game on at the South by Southwest Film Festival last night, as Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the cult sci-fi novel Ready Player One made its world premiere. Austin, Texas’ Paramount Theatre was the site of the film’s first public screening anywhere and, despite a few quibbles (our own Britt Hayes was not a fan, as you’ll see from her tweet below) and at least one notable technical snafu during the climax (the sound went out for about a minute) the film played to a great reception. There was a standing ovation in the room, and as the tweets below largely indicate, the response was overwhelmingly positive, even among some critics that were not fans of Ernest Cline’s novel and were very skeptical going in.