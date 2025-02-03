Ready To Retire? Don’t Do It In This Massachusetts Town!

Ready To Retire? Don&#8217;t Do It In This Massachusetts Town!

Have you had enough, Berkshire County friends and neighbors? Are you ready to hang up all that workday drudgery and start enjoying the good life? Do you want your "golden years" to begin NOW? To sum up, are you ready to finally retire?

Well folks, just a word of caution. According to a recent report courtesy of the personal finance professionals at WalletHub, you may want to be careful where you choose to retire.

WalletHub recently released its report on 2024's Best & Worst Places To Retire and they went about it by comparing more than 180 American cities across 45 key metrics including cost of living, recreation & senior centers per capita, the percentage of the population aged 65 and older, each state's health infrastructure, and more.

Looking over the report it would appear that Massachusetts overall is not the best place to retire but one city in the Commonwealth in particular is one of the WORST cities to retire by far.

First, let's look at the Best Cities to Retire, according to WalletHub's report (and no surprise, the Sunshine State is pretty well represented):

  1. Orlando, FL
  2. Miami, FL
  3. Minneapolis, MN
  4. Tampa, FL
  5. Fort Lauderdale, FL
  6. Scottsdale, AZ
  7. Cincinnati, OH
  8. St. Petersburg, FL
  9. Casper, WY
  10. Atlanta, GA

Now we proceed to the opposite end of the spectrum. Here are the Worst Cities to Retire (and no surprise, the Golden State is pretty well represented):

  1. San Bernardino, CA
  2. Stockton, CA
  3. Rancho Cucamonga, CA
  4. Bakersfield, CA
  5. Newark, NJ

Alright, now let's take a closer look at the Commonwealth. Firstly, Boston didn't do too badly. It ranked at #94 on the "best" cities to retire list. However, the city of Worcester performed terribly in WalletHub's report, ranking at #25 on the "worst" cities to retire list.

For more on the best and worst cities to retire, visit WalletHub's website here. And if you're one of the fortunate..."Happy Retirement!"

