New Beer Now Available at Walmart Stores in New York

New York Walmart stores have a new beer on shelves thanks to a legend in the squared circle.

Growing up in the late '80s and early '90s, I was a full-blown Hulkamaniac. He was my Superman, as he was to millions of kids. His merchandise was a big hit with fans. I can't tell you how many Hulk posters, shirts, and action figures I had. I even had the big Hulkamania foam finger. Hulkamania ran wild in my home, much to my mother's dismay, as my friends and I would end up breaking household items attempting to recreate what we saw on screen.

Over the years, Hulk has found himself in controversy among many different subjects and I understand that some people have lost faith in him due to his actions but controversy aside, Hulk can put butts in seats and sell quite a bit of merchandise.

Never one to shy away from a business venture to sell merchandise, Hulk released his Real American Beer last year, and it's been growing in popularity. It's available in over 20 states, one of those states being New York. Not only can you get the beer in the Empire State, but it's now available at New York Walmart stores. The Hulkster (whose real name is Terry Bollea) recently made the following statement regarding his Real American Beer becoming available at Walmart.

Americans deserve a real American beer, and now they can grab Real American Beer at Walmart — America’s store. Our team is passionate about building a beer that brings America together. We are a beer for great American pastimes — sports, racing, grills, tailgates, family.

While Walmart has many stores in New York, including Albany, Rochester, Niagara Falls, and over 100 others, it's possible that Real American Beer may not be available in every store, especially locations that aren't supercenters. It's a good idea to check and see if your Walmart is carrying the item.

