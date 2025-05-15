Popular Chain in Massachusetts Uses Real Chicken in its Nuggets

Many Massachusetts folks have been struggling to make ends meet. As prices for everyday items increase, people are forced to decide which items are a priority to buy and which ones can wait. As such, many restaurant chains have had to pivot and offer deals that perhaps you wouldn't see years ago. Examples of this that come to mind include the biggie bag options from Wendy's or the $1 Slam Deal from Denny's. The thinking behind these deals is that chains can get customers back who have been priced out of dining out due to financial constraints and high prices.

More than ever, people are health-conscious and they're paying attention to what they are putting into their and their children's bodies. For some, if they have to dine out at a fast food chain, they're going to want something that has the best quality possible. As you probably already know, many chains, while they may have great-tasting food, have mystery meats. What's this burger made of, and is this real chicken in these nuggets?

Speaking of chicken nuggets, if you are making a fast-food stop and want real chicken nuggets for you or your child, look no further than Chick-fil-A. As stated on the chain's website:

Bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast, seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil.

Chick-fil-A has 20 locations in Massachusetts, including the following towns and cities:

Attleboro

Boston

Brockton

Burlington

Cape Cod

Chicopee

Dedham

Fall River

Framingham

Hanover

Hudson

Marlborough

Methuen

Peabody

Plymouth

Seekonk

Walpole

Westborough

Woburn

Worcester

In case you didn't know, McDonald's chicken nuggets are made from real chicken, too. Here are the details per the chain's website:

Wondering what are McDonald's Chicken Nuggets made of? Chicken McNuggets® are made with all white meat chicken and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. There are 170 calories in a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets®.

So if you're a nugget fan, those are a couple of chains you can hit and feel confident that you're getting real chicken meat from your nuggets.

