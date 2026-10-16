Win a $100 Visa Gift Card and a $50 Gas Card on Oct. 23 with ‘The Real Estate Guyz’ on WSBS

For over a year, Corey Bishop and Peter West of Bishop West Real Estate have been co-hosting the "Real Estate Guyz" program on the fourth Friday of each month on WSBS in Great Barrington. Throughout that time, Corey and Peter have educated the southern Berkshire community on a host of topics related to local and Massachusetts real estate. Some of the topics over the past several months included:

Berkshire County Market Reports and what it really means for buyers, sellers, and homeowners

Why Berkshire County needs more housing

Real Estate Scams

Aging in Place

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Corey Bishop Corey Bishop in the WSBS air studio.

Real Estate is Still a People Business and AI Can't Compete

One topic that really resonated with me that Corey and Peter shared is that, above all else, real estate is still a people business. Think about it: the sellers, buyers, and agents are working together, asking questions, providing expert guidance, and making the next life transition one that everyone feels confident about. This, for sure, is something AI can't replicate. With over 70 years of experience between the two of them, including their knowledge, education, and professionalism, there's no way AI can provide that kind of customer service that Corey and Peter do on a daily basis. The human relationship and human interaction that Corey and Peter, along with the rest of the Bishop West Real Estate team, have perfected over the years is second to none, and that's where AI takes a backseat.

READ MORE: Two Berkshire County Towns Named Best Massachusetts Towns for a Two-Day Recharge

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Peter West Peter West in the WSBS air studio.

The Next Real Estate Guyz Show on WSBS is Going to Be Extra Fun, and You Can Win

Part of the reason I mention all of this is that we are going to make the October 23 show extra fun by featuring you. That's right. We are inviting you to call in Friday morning, October 23, starting at 9:00 to ask Corey and Peter anything you want about real estate and test their real estate knowledge. If you stump them, you can win.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media The Real Estate Guyz Corey Bishop and Peter West: The Real Estate Guyz

There Will Be Two Ways to Win

There are two ways to win. First of all, we are going to take everyone who calls and enter them into the randomizer. Whichever person the randomizer picks will automatically win a $50 gas card. Keep in mind, you have to call the show, and you have to ask about real estate in general or real estate in Massachusetts (one question per caller). The second prize is a $100 Visa gift card, and that will go to the caller who can stump Corey and Peter.

READ MORE: One of New England's Top 3 Places to Retire is in Berkshire County

It's In Your Best Interest to Listen and Call (413) 528-0860

This is going to be really fun, and I can't wait to hear some of the questions that come from you this Friday morning. So get your real estate question ready and call in to the WSBS studios at (413) 528-0860 on October 23 at 9 am. You could win not one but two prizes. Can you stump the Real Estate Guyz? I'm pulling for you.

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