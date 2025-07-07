Massachusetts has many strange laws that don't make a whole lot of sense. We have talked about these blue laws in the past. Before we get to today's strange law, let's refresh your memory with some of the unique Massachusetts laws that are still on the books.

There's another Massachusetts law that I recently stumbled upon, which has to do with real estate and haunted houses. According to the law, real estate agents are not required to disclose if a house is haunted or psychologically impacted. I suppose this makes sense. I mean, if you are trying to sell a house quickly, you probably don't want to mention there are ghosts in the attic, but isn't withholding that information false advertising?

According to a CBS News Report, Catherine Taylor of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors had the following to say about the dark disclosure law.

People always want to sell their house as fast and as easily as possible. They don't want to do anything that's going to spook a prospective buyer. But if they do ask and say well is this house haunted or has someone passed away on this property, you're required to disclose it.

So while the law is in place to protect sellers and real estate agents, if the seller asks, they have to be informed about the bump-in-the-night activity. If you're in the market to purchase a home in Massachusetts, whether it's in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in the Bay State, don't be afraid to ask. You don't want to be stuck with a haunted lemon, do you?