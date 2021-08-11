Real Housewives of New York Star’s Lavish Berkshire County Home For Rent on Airbnb

I admit it. I am addicted to bad reality TV, specifically anything Real Housewives. Yes I realize it's trash TV, it pushes a narrative of unattainable beauty and wealth and in some cases probably sets women back about 20 years, but dammit, I like it. And so do millions of other people.

Hence my excitement when I saw that Dorinda Medley, one of the most prominent former cast members on the Real Housewives of New York cast, is putting her iconic Blue Stone Manor Property on popular short-term rental app Airbnb, for two, one night stays.

Blue Stone Manor became synonymous with RHONY when the cast began taking annual trips to Great Barrington, where Dorinda grew up and owns a home. The cast would film all over The Berkshires from four to five days, which usually resulted in two or three episodes in each season.

Since Dorinda left the show, she thought it would be fun for fans to have the opportunity to stay at her now-iconic south county property and at a bargain price. The four-bed, four-bath, 11,000 square foot manor is going for only $100! The opportunity to rent her home opens at 12 p.m. on August 18 and she is only offering it for one night, to two different renters on August 23 and August 25.

According to Dorinda, the house itself is a 1902 hilltop estate in Great Barrington is "best known as the idyllic setting of some of our, well, less-than-idyllic scenes on the Real Housewives of New York, but there’s more than just drama to be displayed here. Jewel-clad peacocks, sea-shelled statues, and a swell of gorgeous velvet abound as well – it’s a feast for the eyes."

Check out some photos of the lavish home below and here is where you can try and book the house yourself when it opens on August 18.

