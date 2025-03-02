Some Massachusetts People May Be Banned From Flying Soon

Massachusetts residents who want to continue to fly or enter certain buildings need to make a change and the deadline for that change is approaching quickly.

No matter where you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in the Bay State, you need to update your license or ID to a Real ID soon. The cost for a REAL ID is $50. In addition, there are some documents you need to gather to receive your REAL ID.

According to mass.gov, you'll need the following to obtain a REAL ID:

Proof of Lawful Presence /Proof of Date of Birth

Your current name must match the name on your lawful presence document(s) when applying for a REAL ID driver's license / ID card.

Proof of Massachusetts Residency

Proof of Social Security Number

You can view and download the Massachusetts Identification Documents Checklist here.

The deadline to obtain your REAL ID is May 7, 2025. If you don't have a Real ID by this date, you won't be able to fly within the U.S. and enter certain federal buildings including Social Security administration buildings, army bases, and nuclear power plants.

Shifting to a Real ID Card is All About Security and Safety

A REAL ID is a Federal Security Standard for IDs that was created in 2005 as a result of increased federal security measures after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Beginning May 7, 2025, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, or another TSA-acceptable form of identification, for domestic air travel and to enter certain federal facilities.A Standard credential is a valid form of for driving or identification purposes but is not accepted for federal purposes. - mass.gov.

You can get more information about Real ID requirements and how to obtain one by going here.

