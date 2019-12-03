Real People, Real Stories Across The Border

Do you have a true, experienced, first-hand story to tell in front of a LIVE audience? if so, The Ancram Opera House on county route 7 just north of route 82 is seeking local story tellers to close out their 2019 season on a creative note.

Paul Ricciardi created this community event after he was inspired by an NPR program entitled "The Moth Radio Hour" as this get together has become an audience favorite that is produced twice a year at the legendary Columbia county venue as he added that "the intimacy of our theater provides the perfect setting" as he also takes the time to work with prospective storytellers to help them prepare for their milestone of the great stage as the goal is not to create a polished monologue but to focus on the spontaneity of a real life story to shine through and resonate with the audience in attendance.

Interested participants can e mail their submissions by no later than Friday, December 6th to paul@ancramoperahouse.org or you can leave a one minute condensed version of your story on the AOH's pitch line by dialing 1-518-250-9791. All stories must be true in nature , experienced first hand by the story teller and must not exceed 15 minutes. This original and exciting event will take place on Saturday, December 21st, time to be determined.

For more information on this and future events at The Ancram opera House, log on to their web site by going here.

