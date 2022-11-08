Sex. There. Now it's out of the way. Why is it, even in this day and age, that most of us are still uncomfortable when it comes to talking about sex? Why is it that the subject is still considered taboo?

An act of passion between two people that can, if we want it to(and sometimes, if certain precautions are not taken, even if we don't want it to) can bring about the creation of LIFE.

Recently, the team at Bespoke Surgical conducted a study/survey ranking the most popular bedroom toys in each state and came up with some interesting finds. For instance, did you know that during the height of the pandemic, 48% of Gen Z folks who responded to the survey purchased at least one adult toy?

They conducted their research by analyzing Google Trends Search Data over the past year to find out the most popular adult toys in each state. They also surveyed over 1,000 Americans regarding their usage and purchases of these items.

Also of note, according to the survey, female and bisexual respondents rated sex with a toy higher than sex with a partner. Interesting. The outcome of the state-by-state adult toy rankings can be found here. Be careful though. It's probably NSFW.

By the way, the most popular adult sex toy in the state of Massachusetts is the wand vibrator. Holiday shoppers, take note. It could be the perfect stocking stuffer.

