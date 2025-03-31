Recall On Hugely Popular Frito-Lay Snack. Is MA Affected?

A friendly warning to snack chip consumers out there. There's a recall in at least 13 states of a hugely popular Frito-Lay snack chip! Is Massachusetts possibly one of those states?

Once again, a media alert from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has got us covered in terms of getting the word out. This is a limited recall from the Frito-Lay company involving one of their snack chip product lines.

If you are allergic (or are extremely sensitive) to milk, this recall applies to you. Frito-Lay is recalling a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips. The reason? They may contain nacho cheese chips.

No big deal you say? Trust me. It certainly is a big deal if you're allergic to milk. Obviously, if those bags contain nacho cheese chips which aren't listed anywhere on the bag, than they contain undeclared milk.

Those with a severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or even life-threatening reaction if they consume the recalled product. Milk allergy symptoms can range from minor (hives, digestive problems) to severe (anaphylactic shock).

According to the FDA media alert:

The product included in this recall was distributed to a mix of retailers including grocery, convenience and drug stores, as well as e-commerce distributors....Consumers would have been able to purchase these chips as early as March 7, 2025.

Luckily, Massachusetts was not one of the states affected by the recall. However, if you got your chips through mail order, you may want to double-check. Also, no other Tostitos products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled at this time.

For full details on the Tostitos recall, please visit the FDA's website here.

