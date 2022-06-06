Did You Know 80% of Recent Graduates Have This in Common?

Students all over Berkshire County, from Williams College, Taconic, Pittsfield High School, Drury, Lee High, MCLA and more have received their diploma these past few weeks, and began to move on to the next phase of their life. And, according to a recent poll, no matter where you graduated from, most graduates had something in common…

According to that recent poll, over 80% of graduates wish they were taught more or better life skills while in school. This could be anything from changing a tire, to balancing finances, to knowing how to cook or do laundry.

Get our free mobile app

I can relate to this…I always wished there was a “life skills” course or something along those lines. I’m not saying calculus isn’t important…but I am saying that knowing how to change a tire will probably come in more handy on a day to day basis.

How about you? Did you wish more life skills courses were taught? Do you remember graduating high school or college, and remember going “man I wish I had done that” or “that was something I should have been taught!”

For me, I always wish I had more guidance in high school and college. Like, I wish someone really took a hard look at me, my personality, my likes and dislikes, my grades, what my strengths and weaknesses are, and really guided me along to careers or areas that suited me. While I think I eventually landed in the right places, it took a while to get there, and my twenties were basically me floundering around.

So, congrats to all the graduates, and may your twenties be a lot less aimless than mine were…unless that’s what you want, no judgement. And how about you? What do you wish you were taught, or what advice do you have for those graduating seniors?