Recent Shooting Incidents (details)

On Saturday Mar. 9, 2019, at approximately 12:20pm, members of the Pittsfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 210 Wahconah Street. Several minutes later, officers were notified of a second shooting incident in the upper North Street area near Pontoosuc Lake. Ballistic evidence was located at both scenes, and officers recovered a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire on upper North Street. Officers identified a suspect vehicle and initiated a motor vehicle stop with that vehicle on Yarmouth Street. Evidence was recovered from that vehicle. No injuries have been reported.

As a result of the investigation, two individuals were placed under arrest. 21 year old Pittsfield resident Alexandra Mitchell was charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. A 17 year old male was charged with Armed Assault with Intent to Murder, Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. The male party’s name is being withheld because he is a juvenile.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705. Information can be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau, the Drug Tips hotline at 413-448-9708, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

(press release sent to WSBS from the City of Pittsfield/Pittsfield Police Department for online and on-air use)