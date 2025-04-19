One of All Recipes’ Recommended Hams is Sold in Massachusetts

Easter is rapidly approaching, and many Massachusetts families will be gathering together to enjoy a holiday feast on April 20.

Get our free mobile app

While my wife and I are pretty much set on what we need for the dinner (we are hosting the meal this year), I still have to go out and pick up a ham. I'll be doing that soon, as some stores won't be open this Sunday in observance of the holiday.

One of All Recipes' Recommended Brands of Ham is Available in Massachusetts, but the Retailer Will Be Closed on Sunday

One of the stores that won't be open this Sunday is Costco. The wholesale club will be closed for Easter. I specifically mention Costco because one of their hams is one of the top three recommendations for Easter by an Allrecipes article. The Costco Kirkland Signature Spiral Sliced Ham landed in third place. Some of the things the author of the article liked about the ham include the fact that it's sold fresh, it can feed 10 to 12 people, it comes with a brown sugar dry mix packet, and it's pre-sliced. In addition, the ham is tender and lean compared to other fat-loaded pork brands. Plus, it is gluten-free (instructions on how to prepare and cook the ham are provided in the video below)

Complete Product Details:

Spiral Sliced Ham with Natural Juices

Hickory smoked

Fully cooked

Pre-sliced

Weight includes 6 oz glaze

Random Weight (R/W): 9 lb avg

Costco has seven locations in Massachusetts, including West Springfield, Sharon, Avon, Waltham, Danvers, Dedham, and Everett. If you want this ham for Easter, you better act fast because, as mentioned earlier, the retailer will be closed on April 20.

LOOK: Do You Know the Signature Dish in Each State? Stacker compiled a list of the signature dishes in each U.S. state, consulting local newspapers, histories, and recipe collections. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker