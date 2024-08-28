With modern technology being so accessible and in some cases so small, it's rather easy to record and take photos without anyone noticing.

Of course, having smaller and faster technology makes for being able to do projects more efficiently but you can run into situations where you may be breaking the law without realizing it. How many times have you recorded someone on purpose or by accident, without their consent? You may want to think twice before doing this in the future.

Is it Illegal to Record Someone Without Consent in Massachusetts?

Yep, it sure is. According to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, Massachusetts prohibits the recording, interception, use, or disclosure of any conversation, whether in person or over the telephone, without the permission of all the parties. No matter where you live in Massachusetts whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, etc. this act is illegal.

The state also prohibits the recording and disclosure of images intercepted in violation of its hidden camera laws.

You could face civil and criminal penalties if you violate either of these laws.

More About This Massachusetts Law Concerning Phone Conversations

As previously mentioned, this Massachusetts law also pertains to phone conversations. You may notice that when participating in radio station contests, the on-air host has to let you know that the call is being recorded for possible on-air playback. If you have ever called your local police department, usually one of the first things they say to you after they answer the phone is "this call is being recorded."

Do Yourself a Favor and Get Consent Ahead of Time

If you are planning on recording a person with any kind of device, just make sure you get consent ahead of time. It could save you from a $5,000 fine and time in the big house. You can get more details on this law by going here.

