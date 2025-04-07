Casual Dining Chain in Massachusetts Could be in Danger of Closures
Inflation, Trump's tariffs, low-paying jobs- whatever the reason, it's getting tougher to afford food nowadays, and Massachusetts is feeling the effects.
Grocery prices continue to rise; thus, my wife and I are sniffing out the best deals possible. Going out to dinner hasn't been something we have participated in for a while. The menu prices at many eateries are so expensive that we stay in and cook.
We're not the only ones refraining from going out to dinner. The Street reports that since it's getting pricier to dine out, customers are getting choosey about when and where they put their dollars. As a result, many restaurant chains have to close underperforming locations to stay in business.
The Street reports that Red Robin will begin closing locations as costs rise and foot traffic declines. The site stated the following:
Red Robin says it will close up to 15 underperforming restaurants in 2025 alone. It could close up to 70 locations over the next several years. In fiscal 2024, Red Robin saw a net loss of $77.5 million, up from $21.2 million in fiscal 2023.
Red Robin has five locations in Massachusetts including the following:
Foxborough
201 Patriot Place,
Foxborough, MA 02035
Holyoke
27 Holyoke Street,
Holyoke, MA 01040
Millbury
70 Worcester Providence Turnpike,
Millbury, MA 01527
Plymouth
269 Colony Pl,
Plymouth, MA 02360
Wareham
2421 Cranberry Highway,
Wareham, MA 02571
At this point, it hasn't been revealed which Red Robin locations will be shuttering. The Massachusetts locations may be safe, or they could be on the chopping block. The good news is that if you are a Red Robin fan, your Massachusetts location is still open.
