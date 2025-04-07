Inflation, Trump's tariffs, low-paying jobs- whatever the reason, it's getting tougher to afford food nowadays, and Massachusetts is feeling the effects.

Get our free mobile app

Grocery prices continue to rise; thus, my wife and I are sniffing out the best deals possible. Going out to dinner hasn't been something we have participated in for a while. The menu prices at many eateries are so expensive that we stay in and cook.

We're not the only ones refraining from going out to dinner. The Street reports that since it's getting pricier to dine out, customers are getting choosey about when and where they put their dollars. As a result, many restaurant chains have to close underperforming locations to stay in business.

The Street reports that Red Robin will begin closing locations as costs rise and foot traffic declines. The site stated the following:

Red Robin says it will close up to 15 underperforming restaurants in 2025 alone. It could close up to 70 locations over the next several years. In fiscal 2024, Red Robin saw a net loss of $77.5 million, up from $21.2 million in fiscal 2023.

Red Robin has five locations in Massachusetts including the following:

Foxborough

201 Patriot Place,

Foxborough, MA 02035

Holyoke

27 Holyoke Street,

Holyoke, MA 01040

Millbury

70 Worcester Providence Turnpike,

Millbury, MA 01527

Plymouth

269 Colony Pl,

Plymouth, MA 02360

Wareham

2421 Cranberry Highway,

Wareham, MA 02571

At this point, it hasn't been revealed which Red Robin locations will be shuttering. The Massachusetts locations may be safe, or they could be on the chopping block. The good news is that if you are a Red Robin fan, your Massachusetts location is still open.

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening