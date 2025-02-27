Popular Restaurant Chain with 5 in Massachusetts Closing Underperforming Locations

Massachusetts has many great restaurant chains. Now and then when I'm in the Springfield/West Springfield/Holyoke area I like to dine at places that aren't available where I live.

Eateries like Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, On the Border (which just closed in West Springfield), and Denny's are all restaurants that aren't available in my hometown and county so it's a real treat to dine at those places when I get the chance.

One restaurant chain I like to dine at near the Holyoke Mall is Red Robin. The burgers are delicious and I can't pass up the bottomless fries. If you haven't been, you should try it for yourself.

I just recently learned, though, like many restaurant chains over the past few years, Red Robin is struggling and plans to close up to 70 locations. The Street reports that Chief Executive G.J. Hart had the following to say about the company's financial struggles:

As we look to 2025 and beyond, our team will focus on two key priorities: bringing guests back into our restaurants for moments of connection over craveable food that only Red Robin can provide and an accelerated effort to gain efficiency in our operations and deliver growth in restaurant and corporate-level profitability while maintaining the improved guest experience that we have developed over the past two years.

There hasn't been any word yet as to which Red Robin restaurants will be shutting their doors. There are five locations of the popular burger chain in Massachusetts. Hopefully they can dodge the bullet. Below is where you can find a Red Robin restaurant in Massachusetts.

Foxborough

201 Patriot Place,

Foxborough, MA 02035

Holyoke

27 Holyoke Street,

Holyoke, MA 01040

Millbury

70 Worcester Providence Turnpike,

Millbury, MA 01527

Plymouth

269 Colony Pl,

Plymouth, MA 02360

Wareham

2421 Cranberry Highway,

Wareham, MA 02571

