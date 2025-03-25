Red Sox Baseball on WSBS (2025 Schedule Included)

Once again WSBS is proudly airing Red Sox Baseball on 860AM and 94.1FM. Listen for every pitch, every play, every game on your Hometown Station. View the 2025 schedule here.

Please Note: WSBS does air pre-game coverage which means our broadcast begins approximately one hour before the first pitch.

