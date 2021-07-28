Following the Red Sox rained out last night they will play two games today against the Blue Jays at Fenway. The first game will start at 1:10 with the pregame show with the first pitch at 2:10. Game two will launch at 6:10 with the pregame show and the first pitch at 7:10 tonight. The new MLB doubleheader rule of playing two 7-inning games instead to two 9-inning games will apply today. There has been chatter about MLB dumping the 7-inning rule next year.

Garrett Richards, held over from last night, will go to the mound for the Sox in game 1. Richards is 6-5 on the season and will face the 8-5 Robbie Ray for the Blue Jays. The 0-2 Tanner Houck will pitch for the good guys in game two up against the 8-5 Steven Matz.

The idol Sox picked up a half game on the Tampa Bay Rays following the Rays 1 run loss to the Yankees in Florida last night. The Ray’s slipped to 2 full games behind the Sox in second place. With the win the Yanks picked up a half game on the Sox and are now still a distant 9 games in back of the 1st place Red Sox. The Sox can extend their 10.5 game lead on the Blue Jays today and tomorrow with wins against the Jays.

You can listen to all the action of the two Sox vs Jays games today on New Country 94.7 WNAW in the North Adams area…on AM-1420 WBEC in Pittsfield and on 94.1 WSBS in the Great Barrington area. MLB prohibits our stations from streaming games through our websites and APPS.

