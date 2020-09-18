Red Sox Make More Staff Cuts Due to Pandemic

The Boston Red Sox made some staff cuts this past Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mass Live reports the club laid off roughly 10% of its full-time staff, as first reported by Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, instituting cuts that affected multiple departments. According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, more than 40 baseball operations and business employees were told their contracts will not be renewed for 2021.

In a statement sent to The Athletic, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy confirmed the cuts.

“Today we delivered the very difficult news to approximately 10 percent of our full-time employees that their positions are being eliminated due to the profound impact of this ongoing pandemic,” Kennedy told McCaffrey. “While we recognize that nothing can replace the security of a full-time job, we have set up a number of assistance measures including severance pay, healthcare, and outplacement support to help them find new opportunities. We are grateful for the enormous contributions of these employees and we will support them as they navigate this difficult transition.”

