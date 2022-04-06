Red Sox Opening Day Against the Yankees Tomorrow PPD and Moved to Friday
The Red Sox and Sox fans will have to wait another day to open the 2022 MLB season. Opening day at Yankee Stadium was scheduled for tomorrow but because of the weather not cooperating the important launch of the season has been rescheduled to Friday at 12:05 pm for the pregame and 1:05 will be the 1st pitch. Understanding that early spring weather is often not ideal the league always schedules an off day following opening day for teams playing in the northeast for this very reason.
In the Berkshires, you can hear the Red Sox all season on WNAW in North Adams, WBEC-AM in Pittsfield, and WSBS in Great Barrington. WNAW and WBEC-AM also carry the Bruins and Celtics. If the team schedules overlap the Red Sox will take priority, followed by the Celtic and then the Bruins broadcasts. Keep in mind because of MLB, NBA, and NHL guidelines no affiliates of the teams can stream games. So, all Sox, B’s and C’s games will be blacked-out from the station Apps and online websites.
On opening day on Friday, the Red Sox will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound to take on Gerrit Cole for the pin-stripes. The Sox and Yanks will continue the 3-game series on Saturday and again on Sunday. The Sox will head to Detroit for 3 more games before coming back to Boston for the home opener at Fenway against the Twins on Friday the 15th.
This Week’s Sports Schedule
Wed 4/6 Celtics vs Bulls 8 pm WNAW & WBEC-AM
Thu 4/7 Red Sox Yankees 1:05 pm WNAW, WBEC, WSBS
Fri 4/8 Bruins vs Lightning 7 pm WNAW & WBEC-AM
Sat 4/9 Red Sox vs Yankees 4:05 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS
Sun 4/10 Bruins vs Capitals 1:30 pm WNAW & WBEC-AM
Sun 4/10 Red Sox vs Yankees 7:08 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS
Mon 4/11 Red Sox vs Tigers 5:10 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS
Tue 4/12 Red Sox vs Tigers 2:10 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS
Tue 4/12 Bruins vs Blues 7:00 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM
Wed 4/13 Red Sox vs Tigers 2:10 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS
Thu 4/14 Bruins vs Senators 7:00 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM
Fri 4/15 Twins vs Red Sox 2:10 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS
Sat 4/16 Twins vs Red Sox 4:10 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS
Sun 4/17 Twins vs Red Sox 1:35 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS
Mon 4/18 Twins vs Red Sox 11:10 am WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS