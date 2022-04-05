Red Sox Opening Day is Thursday vs the Yankees…Listen in the Berkshires on…
Berkshire sports fans have to be pretty pleased with the way things are currently trending for the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. This is a great time of year to be a New England sports fan.
KEEP YOUR SOX ON IN THE BERKSHIRES ON WBEC-AM 1420 IN PITTSFIELD… WNAW 94.7 IN NORTH ADAMS…& WSBS 94.1 IN GREAT BARRINGTON
It will really feel like spring has arrived when Red Sox baseball once again can be heard on the radio airwaves in the Berkshires. Starting Thursday afternoon at 1:05 pm the first pitch will be thrown and the Red Sox 2022 MLB season will officially begin. The Sox open up against the rival Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The Red Sox and Yanks will kick off the season with 3 games in NY Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Sox will head to Detroit for 3 more games before coming back to Boston for the home opener at Fenway against the Twins on Friday the 15th.
In the Berkshires, you can hear the Red Sox all season on WNAW in North Adams, WBEC-AM in Pittsfield, and WSBS in Great Barrington. WNAW and WBEC-AM also carry the Bruins and Celtics. If the team schedules overlap the Red Sox will take priority, followed by the Celtics and then the Bruins broadcasts. Because of MLB, NBA, and NHL restrictions no affiliates of the teams can stream games. So, all Sox, B’s and C’s games will be blacked-out from station Apps and online websites.
WBEC-AM 1420 IN PITTSFIELD...WNAW 94.7 IN NA…WSBS 94.1 IN GB
This Week’s Sports Schedule
Wed 4/6 Celtics vs Bulls 8 pm WNAW & WBEC-AM
Thu 4/7 Red Sox Yankees 1:05 pm WNAW, WBEC, WSBS
Fri 4/8 Bruins vs Lightning 7 pm WNAW & WBEC-AM
Sat 4/9 Red Sox vs Yankees 4:05 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS
Sun 4/10 Bruins vs Capitals 1:30 pm WNAW & WBEC-AM
Sun 4/10 Red Sox vs Yankees 7:08 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS
Mon 4/11 Red Sox vs Tigers 5:10 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS
Tue 4/12 Red Sox vs Tigers 2:10 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS
Tue 4/12 Bruins vs Blues 7:00 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM
Wed 4/13 Red Sox vs Tigers 2:10 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS
Thu 4/14 Bruins vs Senators 7:00 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM
Fri 4/15 Twins vs Red Sox 2:10 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS
Sat 4/16 Twins vs Red Sox 4:10 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS
Sun 4/17 Twins vs Red Sox 1:35 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS
Mon 4/18 Twins vs Red Sox 11:10 am WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS