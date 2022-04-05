Red Sox Opening Day is Thursday vs the Yankees…Listen in the Berkshires on…

Berkshire sports fans have to be pretty pleased with the way things are currently trending for the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. This is a great time of year to be a New England sports fan.

KEEP YOUR SOX ON IN THE BERKSHIRES ON WBEC-AM 1420 IN PITTSFIELD… WNAW 94.7 IN NORTH ADAMS…& WSBS 94.1 IN GREAT BARRINGTON

It will really feel like spring has arrived when Red Sox baseball once again can be heard on the radio airwaves in the Berkshires. Starting Thursday afternoon at 1:05 pm the first pitch will be thrown and the Red Sox 2022 MLB season will officially begin. The Sox open up against the rival Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The Red Sox and Yanks will kick off the season with 3 games in NY Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Sox will head to Detroit for 3 more games before coming back to Boston for the home opener at Fenway against the Twins on Friday the 15th.

In the Berkshires, you can hear the Red Sox all season on WNAW in North Adams, WBEC-AM in Pittsfield, and WSBS in Great Barrington. WNAW and WBEC-AM also carry the Bruins and Celtics. If the team schedules overlap the Red Sox will take priority, followed by the Celtics and then the Bruins broadcasts. Because of MLB, NBA, and NHL restrictions no affiliates of the teams can stream games. So, all Sox, B’s and C’s games will be blacked-out from station Apps and online websites.

WBEC-AM 1420 IN PITTSFIELD...WNAW 94.7 IN NA…WSBS 94.1 IN GB

This Week’s Sports Schedule

Wed 4/6 Celtics vs Bulls 8 pm WNAW & WBEC-AM

Thu 4/7 Red Sox Yankees 1:05 pm WNAW, WBEC, WSBS

Fri 4/8 Bruins vs Lightning 7 pm WNAW & WBEC-AM

Sat 4/9 Red Sox vs Yankees 4:05 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS

Sun 4/10 Bruins vs Capitals 1:30 pm WNAW & WBEC-AM

Sun 4/10 Red Sox vs Yankees 7:08 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS

Mon 4/11 Red Sox vs Tigers 5:10 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS

Tue 4/12 Red Sox vs Tigers 2:10 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS

Tue 4/12 Bruins vs Blues 7:00 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM

Wed 4/13 Red Sox vs Tigers 2:10 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS

Thu 4/14 Bruins vs Senators 7:00 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM

Fri 4/15 Twins vs Red Sox 2:10 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS

Sat 4/16 Twins vs Red Sox 4:10 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS

Sun 4/17 Twins vs Red Sox 1:35 pm WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS

Mon 4/18 Twins vs Red Sox 11:10 am WNAW, WBEC-AM, WSBS

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.