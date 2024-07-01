Massachusetts Grocery Stores Could Be Losing an Outdated Feature

Grocery shopping and going to the pharmacy can be daunting tasks for some. For others, it can be an adventure. Either way going grocery shopping and picking up medications is something that most people have to do regularly.

One feature that both of these types of businesses offer as a kind of reward at the end of your shopping trip is the Red Box kiosks which are usually located on your way out of the store. You can rent DVDs from these kiosks and return them to any kiosk you wish.

How is Redbox Surviving in This Day and Age?

The thing I find kind of interesting about Redbox is how these kiosks survive in this day and age considering all of the streaming options people have from their homes. Then again, there are some areas that are unable to receive a quality and speedy internet connection. For those folks in particular, I can see where Redbox would be a viable option to view new movies.

Redbox May Not Survive Much Longer...Here's Why

The sad news is there's no telling how long these Redbox kiosks will stick around as it was recently reported by The Street that Redbox's parent company Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware claiming both $500 million to $1 billion in debt and assets. The filing came after missing a week of paying its employees and failing to secure financing.

The Financial Troubles Continue for Redbox's Parent Company

It was also reported in the same article that Chicken Soup for the Soul owes $46 million to U.S. Bank and more than $9 million to Sony, and BBC Studios respectively. Its back rent obligations are significant as well. It owes $5 million to Walgreens and over $4 million to Walmart.

Redbox is Prevalent Throughout Massachusetts

Redbox has more than 29,000 DVD rental kiosk locations. In Massachusetts, you can find a Redbox kiosk in many towns and cities including Boston, Holyoke, Pittsfield, Springfield, and Worcester just to name a few.

Massachusetts Could Be Saying Goodbye to Redbox

Let's face it the DVD market continues to dwindle and many people don't need or use hard copy digital discs in this day and age. That's just reality. It will be interesting to see if the company can rebound and keep Redbox alive or will this be one more DVD rental service that will be just a memory?

