Referees And Umpires Needed This Season

If you were thinking of putting in your two cents to assist in the development of local high school sports in Berkshire county, a pair of opportunities will be available as a recruitment effort is in progress and your assistance will be a key factor in making this campaign a success.

You are invited to join in the fun and comradery of the BCFOA as football referees are needed and this will give you a chance to learn the game from the officiating view. An informational meeting takes place on Wednesday, January 29th at The Dalton Community Recreation Association located at 400 Main Street in Dalton, Massachusetts. The forum is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm. For more information, e mail jciliberti@hotmail.com

The Berkshire County Baseball Umpire's Association will begin a series of classes for prospective candidates who would like to officiate high school baseball games. The first class is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm on Thursday, February 6th. Prospective candidates will meet at The Italian American Club located at 203 Newell Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The exam fee is $45 per person. If you need more information, contact Don Singleton at (413) 884-4353.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a pair of press releases sent by The Berkshire Eagle Sports Department and BCFOA for on-air and on-line usage)