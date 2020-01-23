Relay for Life of Berkshire County is returning to Pittsfield after a roughly 11-year re-location. The annual event that raises money for cancer research moved to Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington roughly eleven years ago, a move made out of security concerns at the public venue, according to event organizer Ray Gardino.

Gardino says that this year, Relay is moving back to Pittsfield. The event will be held at Guardian Life on South Street in the businesses southern parking lot. He told the Berkshire Eagle that they are excited about the move back.

We're excited about it, and we're really hoping we're going to get the people from Pittsfield that haven't come in a number of years. ~ Event Lead, Ray Gardino

Gardino says the move back to Pittsfield is an effort to get more of the county involved once again. Relay raised roughly $85,000 for the American Cancer Society last year, a sharp fall-off from the previous year’s $90,000.

Photo: Heather Archibald

This year’s event, with a theme of “Love, Peace, and Relay” will begin on Friday June 26th. That is the night of the well attended luminary ceremony, which is always very beautiful, and emotional for all involved. Gardino tells the Berkshire News Network that this year’s goal is $90,000.