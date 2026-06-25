Relay For Life’s Torchbearer is Well Deserved

Berkshire County's American Cancer Society's Relay for Life event is coming up this Saturday inside Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington. The event will take place from noon - 9 pm. It's free and open to the public.

Relay For Life is a chance to come together to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against every cancer as we come together for every life. The day will include a variety of events and activities, including the opening ceremony and survivor and caregiver lap, live music, karaoke, team theme lap, golf ball fundraiser, luminary ceremony, silent lap, and more. This year's theme is a fun one as Relay is scaring up a cure for cancer. Don't forget to wear your best monster costume.

In addition to all of the festivities taking place at Relay, there's a special Torch of Hope and Torchbearer dedication. In a recent interview that I conducted with Relay for Life Event Lead, Ray Gardino, he talked about the Torch of Hope and this year's torchbearer. Ray said the following:

We like to keep the torch going around the track. In this case for track, because we're indoors, we use the hallways. We'll have it all set up just like if we were outside with the luminary bags that people write messages on, in hope or for loved ones who may have lost their battle. The Torch of Hope is something that we like to keep going throughout the entire Relay. So this year, our torchbearer is someone who has been very close to our Relay, and that's Terry Chamberland of Great Barrington. We're happy to honor him. Terry is a 20-year cancer survivor, and he's a big part of Relay's Golf Ball Drop. Very much well deserved.

Photo: Terry Chamberland

You can get more details on this year's Relay for Life event in Berkshire County by going here.

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