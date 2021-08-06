If you have a craving for "traditional, old time music" which includes selections featuring Delta and Piedmont Blues, songs that were a fixture in the Appalachian mountains and standard folk music, we have a treat for you as our upcoming guest on "Let's Talk" will give us a preview of what you can expect upon attending a unique and interactive show this Thursday night that takes place at a venue with a "historical" atmosphere. I'm talking about none other than the legendary Dewey Hall which has been located on Main Street in Sheffield, Massachusetts since 1887.

Millbury, Massachusetts based multi-instrumentalist Mary Lou Ferrante has a talent to perform these timeless songs with an assortment of instruments including the guitar, mandolin and banjo. She also gives her audience a narrative historical approach with assorted stories that are sure to keep your attention span intact. Boston Herald music critic, Daniel Gewertz has deemed her in high fashion as The Bay State's finest female blues interpreter.

Mary Lou will team up with Robin O' Herin on Thursday, August 12th as the duo presents "The Melting Pot of American Music" as they will perform an outdoor concert at Dewey Hall. Showtime is set for 7 pm. In case of inclement weather, the show will be moved indoors as masks MUST be worn by the general public and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.

The concert is a tribute to the men and women who were responsible for creating this seminal American heritage and after all these years, this duo STILL keeps the home fires burning to educate their audience on the roots of this musical genre. Mary Lou and Robin recently entertained a robust crowd on Independence Day during Sundays In The Park concert series in the heart of "Lovely Lee" Massachusetts as these outdoor shows are presented courtesy of Lee's Cultural Council and The Starving Artists Cafe.

Mary Lou will join Ron Carson for a spirited and informative chat on the Saturday edition of "Let's Talk" on WSBS which airs immediately following the 9 o'clock news.

(Photo image of Mary Lou Ferrante used by permission courtesy of her Facebook page. Some background information was obtained courtesy of a press release provided by Dewey Hall)