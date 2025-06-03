Remember the Easy New England ‘Jeopardy!’ Clue That Stumped Contestants?

Was this really that tough of a question about Connecticut?

I mean, it was only worth $400 for a reason, and you'd think at least one of the contestants is familiar enough with the award-winning topic.

That said, I'm a totally biased superfan of the television show that stumped them all, plus I live here. Would you have slapped down that buzzer in a millisecond?

Here's the clue that stumped the contestants:

Yankee Magazine says this New England state is known for chowder, old money, and being the home for TV's Gilmore Girls.

Okay, I will concede that we're talking about Celebrity Jeopardy!, which is about Hollywood fun, but still.

The celebs going head to head to head in this episode were The Terminal List star Constance Wu, Jalen Rose (a former Michigan Wolverine and Indiana Pacer), and actor Ike Barinholtz, known for The Mindy Project and Mad TV.

While Jalen answered, "What is New England?" Constance asked "What is Massachusetts?," and Ike decided to pass, saying he had never seen Gilmore Girls.

Let's start with Jalen's answer in the form of a question.

His "What is New England?" when the question asked which state these three things are known for may have been the excited anxiety and stress of competition because there's no way he thought New England was a state, right?

I'm going with a confused moment due to pressure. We've all been there.

Meanwhile, Constance's answer in the form of a question, "What is Massachusetts?" is so legit and appropriate if you're unfamiliar with Gilmore Girls. In reality, when I think of clam chowder, I think of Massachusetts as well.

As for old money, that's definitely a Connecticut thing. However, if you're not familiar with the Gilmore Girls and choose to focus on the chowder part of this New England-based clue, then Massachusetts is a totally understandable answer.

Even Rhode Island would make sense, being home to the Classic Coast of Newport and old money.

This is what Yankee Magazine posted on its Instagram page after this episode of "Celebrity Jeopardy!":

A bit of clarification: on our website we break down the distinctions between the New England states. That’s where Jeopardy pulled the word chowder. Personally, we would say Connecticut is known for a lot of things (like its superior New Haven-style pizza). 🍕

Here's the video of how it went down.

