Remembering A MA President On the Anniversary Of His Passing

It's hard to believe we experienced a tragedy that STILL remains with us after 61 years as we look back on this dark day in history: November 22nd 1963 is etched in stone to all who were around in that era as we mourned the loss of our 35th commander-in-chief, John Fitzgerald Kennedy. At that time, my cousins and I were toddlers and napped throughout this morbid moment in time at my aunt's apartment. My mother was shopping at Alexander's Department Stone on Fordham Road in The Bronx and when news of JFK's passing circulated, customers and employees cried profusely. That was the impact this man had when he led our country in high fashion.

He was born in Brookline, Massachusetts on May 29th 1917. Without a doubt, JFK was a native son, well loved by Bay State residents and achieved popularity worldwide. Prior to taking the top office, he was a loyal political servant to Massachusetts in both houses of the U.S. Congress.

His short tenure at The White House featured attempts in repairing relations with The Soviet Union and tempering the build-up of arms in Cuba during the 1962 missile crisis. Kennedy also created the U.S Peace Corps and holds the distinction of being the first Roman Catholic commander-in-chief to take office.

(Photo image of JFK motorcade courtesy of PBS)

JFK's Presidency abruptly ended as the 46 year old was assassinated in Dallas, Texas on November 22nd 1963 while riding in a motorcade with Governor John Connally. It is believed that Secret Service agents asked him to ride in the black Lincoln Continental with the convertible top up, but he refused as JFK wanted to be visible towards his adoring public. But unfortunately, not everyone felt that way.

Check out the dramatic image of a Secret Service agent attempting to save JFK, but it was too late as the fatal shots were fired and The Bay State's native son passed away upon arrival at Parkland Hospital. After the announcement of his death, Vice-President Lyndon Johnson succeeded him.

(Video clip of JFK funeral courtesy of www.youtube.com)

His Camelot style funeral was viewed worldwide as an eternal flame continues to burn at his final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery. A touching moment in this ceremony was captured on video as the world stopped to say goodbye to a "TRUE American" (NOTE: The video clip mentions the 51st anniversary as it was released on-line a decade before the actual 61st year on November 22nd, 1963)

(Photo image of JFK Museum exterior courtesy of Fred k)

It is highly recommended that you pay a visit to The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, located just outside of Boston's city limits as his home state pays homage towards a full and rich life at the Kennedy family compound in Hyannisport. For more information, log on to their web site by going here.

BOTTOM LINE: We salute you each and every day, Mr. President as he is special to me because I was born during his administration. He was a TRUE hero in my books!