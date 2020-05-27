Remembering Fred Bunce (photos)

A longtime listener and friend of WSBS, Fred Bunce, recently passed away. From my experience, when I think of "Sounds of Summer" at the VFW I instantly think of Fred. I don't think there's a person who loved dancing at "Sounds of Summer" more than Fred. Fred was at the VFW every Tuesday dancing his heart out. Always with a smile, Fred was one of the first attendees up on his feet cutting the outside rug. His smile, joyfulness and positive attitude was infectious and it inspired others to get up and dance. It didn't matter what type of music was being performed; it could be classic rock, hard rock, pop, country, oldies, Fred was always up on his feet dancing.

While it's not likely that "Sounds of Summer" is going to occur this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be very difficult come 2021 when we resume the summer concert series and not seeing Fred in attendance with his wide smile and positive attitude. Let's be honest, "Sounds of Summer" and Fred Bunce go hand and hand like peanut butter and jelly. The concert series will forge ahead but it's never quite going to be the same.

Fred, we at WSBS miss you and hope that you are continuing to dance the night away.