Remote Start for Berkshire Hills This September

The Berkshire Hills Regional School District decided Thursday that students will start the school year Sept. 14 learning remotely, with the possibility of a switch to a hybrid, in-person model, depending on coronavirus infection rates.

The Berkshire Eagle reports, the district backed away from a tentative hybrid plan, since there is no standard public health metric for schools to gauge the level of risk for a return to school buildings, said district Superintendent Peter Dillon.

And the School Committee was leery of a hybrid start, given spiking infections in most of the U.S., and an upward creep of virus cases in Massachusetts.

You can read the entire article by going to the Berkshire Eagle's website.