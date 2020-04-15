Rental Assistance Is Now Available In Berkshire County

As the Corona Virus pandemic continues, south county Massachusetts residents who have been financially impacted now have another option to ease their burden as the COVID-19 Rental Assistance program is in full swing as the organization is assisting households who are adversely affected due to lack of finances.

Dedicated funding will now be available to those who reside in the towns of Great Barrington and Lenox whose income is up to 100% of the area median income. The program is also under the watchful eye of Construct, Incorporated as they encourage those who are experiencing these daily hardships to apply for this assistance as soon as possible as they continue to make efforts for those impacted to stay safely housed during this world wide crisis.

You can contact Courtney Kimball by e mailing her at this address: ckimball@constructberkshire.org as the locally based organization has been successful in placing and keeping residents who are less fortunate for the past 50 years.

For more information, log on to Construct Inc's web site by going here.

