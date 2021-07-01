Report: Bill Cosby Moving Back to His Home in Western Mass

Press reports say Bill Cosby is heading home to Western Mass. An article posted at masslive.com reports that Cosby and his wife Camille are leaving his home in Elkings Pennsylvania and going to be living at his plush estate in Shelburne Mass.

Cosby was set free from Pennsylvania prison cell yesterday 8 years before his prison sentence was scheduled to end. PA’s Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction yesterday on a technicality setting the 83-year-old free after serving just over 2 years.

Cosby has been a Western Mass resident for many years buying a sprawling 21-acre property in Buckland in 1971 according to masslive.com. According to reports Cosby and his wife were living in Shelburne Falls prior to conviction in 2018. Cosby also has ties to UMASS Amherst earning a doctorate in education in 1976.

The Pennsylvania’s highest court ruled in favor of Cosby stating a former district attorney promised Cosby immunity for testifying in a civil lawsuit brought against him. Another district attorney used that testimony at the criminal trial against Cosby leading to the PA Supreme Court overturning his conviction.

Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting an employee of Temple University at his PA home in 2004. Dozens of other women have also accused Cosby of sexual assault. Cosby was affiliated with Temple University serving on the board and in 1961 as a student where he studied physical education.

Cosby was a popular comedian in the 70s and 80s. He gained notoriety as the voice of cartoon character Fat Albert and huge success as america's dad in the 1980s TV hit The Cosby Show.

