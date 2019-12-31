Reported Attack & Racist Graffiti In 2nd Probe Reports Likely ‘Staged’

Independent investigators hired by Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington have concluded that a female student’s report of being attacked on campus in September, and the prior incidents of racist graffiti, were all likely fabricated to spark dialogue on campus about racism.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that in an email to college alumni a week ago, college leaders included an earlier letter sent to the school community noting that the private investigators came to the same conclusion as the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigators made the decision based on their interviews and documentary evidence about racist graffiti spotted on campus on Sept. 12th and 25th, as well as the reported assault on a student of color on Sept. 27th. In November, the DA dropped the case for lack of evidence.