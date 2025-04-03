Popular Chain Closing More Restaurants, Only 4 Open in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has witnessed many restaurant closures over the past couple of years. Family favorites like Friendly's, Chili's, Ninety Nine (99), and more have all closed underperforming stores to keep business alive. Whether it's the pandemic, inflation, or our current culture in general, the restaurant business wasn't what it once was, anyone can see that.

One restaurant that I haven't been able to spend much time at is Denny's. I've never had the experience of eating a meal there at 2 am. That is the beauty of Denny's: they serve their customers 24 hours a day. So if you have a craving for a very early breakfast, you could walk in in the middle of the night and be served without any issues. It's part of Denny's charm and specialty.

The main reason I haven't had many outings at Denny's is simply because there isn't a location near where I live, otherwise, I'd be there in a heartbeat. The times I have eaten at the chain have been great experiences.

One has to wonder how much longer the chain will survive. Like other struggling chains, Denny's plans to close 150 locations nationwide by the end of the year. According to a NewsBreak article, many of the doomed Denny's restaurants are “too old to remodel,” and apparently, running a diner that’s open 24 hours a day, every day, is no longer financially sustainable.

Denny's has 4 locations remaining in Massachusetts. There's no word if any of these spots are on the chopping block. For now, you can eat at the following locations:

Attleboro – 252 Washington Street

Fall River – 243 William S Canning Boulevard

Holyoke – 2173 Northampton Street

Leominster – 38 Commercial Rd

